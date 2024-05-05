Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $94.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $660,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $23,789,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $660,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $23,789,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock worth $100,594,226. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $255,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

