Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,594,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Cloudflare by 70.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.