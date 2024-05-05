Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.25. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.77. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

