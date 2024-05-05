Comparing Beyond (NYSE:BYON) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -19.72% -16.92% -11.38% Qurate Retail -1.33% 14.46% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond and Qurate Retail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.65 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -3.28 Qurate Retail $10.92 billion 0.03 -$145.00 million ($0.37) -2.51

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Beyond has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 2 4 0 2.67 Qurate Retail 0 1 0 0 2.00

Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.04%. Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.28%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Beyond on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves various homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

