Comparing Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outokumpu Oyj and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 0 3 1 0 2.25 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.35%. Given Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is more favorable than Outokumpu Oyj.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $7.53 billion N/A -$114.72 million ($0.11) -18.00 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty N/A N/A N/A $2.37 9.16

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outokumpu Oyj. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Outokumpu Oyj pays out -54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Outokumpu Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -1.52% -2.74% -1.73% Labrador Iron Ore Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty beats Outokumpu Oyj on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets. The company was formerly known as Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Income Fund and changed its name to Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation in July 2010. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

