Comparing Tokens.com (SMURF) and Its Competitors

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) is one of 104 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tokens.com to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Get Tokens.com alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokens.com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 -$10.14 million -4.38 Tokens.com Competitors $2.89 billion $391.89 million 4.44

Tokens.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -688.37% -39.63% -36.72% Tokens.com Competitors -100.23% -68.90% -19.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tokens.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tokens.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com Competitors 428 1606 2414 72 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Tokens.com’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tokens.com has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokens.com rivals beat Tokens.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tokens.com

(Get Free Report)

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokens.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokens.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.