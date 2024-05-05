Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.08

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 625445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Conduent Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $807.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,969 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Conduent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Conduent by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 147,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $2,905,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

