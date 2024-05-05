Contrasting Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) and Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soligenix and Ainos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $840,000.00 5.00 -$6.14 million ($0.90) -0.45 Ainos $122,112.00 50.82 -$13.77 million ($2.55) -0.40

Volatility & Risk

Soligenix has higher revenue and earnings than Ainos. Soligenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ainos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Soligenix has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -731.94% -251.07% -49.94% Ainos -11,205.49% -47.96% -40.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soligenix and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soligenix presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 641.66%. Given Soligenix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Ainos.

Summary

Soligenix beats Ainos on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease. The Public Health Solutions segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase Ia, Ib, and Ic clinical trials; SGX943, a therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and emerging infectious diseases; ThermoVax, a technology in pre-clinical development for thermostabilizing vaccines; and CiVax, a vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

