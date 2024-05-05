Contrasting Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.55% 39.94% 7.83% Amplify Energy 122.36% 10.50% 5.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.70 billion 1.61 $213.52 million $0.44 13.20 Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.91 $392.75 million $9.66 0.73

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 65.81%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 39.28%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.