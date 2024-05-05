Contrasting Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) and STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares STEP Energy Services and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STEP Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 7.58% 10.82% 7.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STEP Energy Services and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STEP Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $292.95 million 1.32 $24.34 million $0.68 13.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than STEP Energy Services.

67.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for STEP Energy Services and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STEP Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 2 1 0 2.33

STEP Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential downside of 48.94%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.19%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than STEP Energy Services.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats STEP Energy Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services. In addition, the company offers pipeline, facility maintenance, pipeline pigging, and purging services. STEP Energy Services Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.