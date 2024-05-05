Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 980418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,734,000 after buying an additional 1,865,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

