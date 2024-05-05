Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 165.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $867.38 and its 200 day moving average is $649.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $272.40 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

