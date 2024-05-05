Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,896,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,541,000 after buying an additional 216,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,667,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,337,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

