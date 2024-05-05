Craig Hallum Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $51.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZG. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

