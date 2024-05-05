Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cricut Price Performance

CRCT opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $4,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

