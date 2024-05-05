Critical Analysis: Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) and Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glanbia and Victory Square Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Victory Square Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $5.43 billion 0.92 $344.40 million N/A N/A Victory Square Technologies $8.93 million 0.88 -$18.61 million ($0.11) -0.73

This table compares Glanbia and Victory Square Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Glanbia has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Square Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and Victory Square Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A Victory Square Technologies -171.44% -155.25% -79.92%

Risk and Volatility

Glanbia has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Square Technologies has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glanbia beats Victory Square Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products. In addition, the company engages in the financing; research and development; property and land dealing; holding and management of receivables; property leasing; business services; management solutions; weight management; flavor solutions; and bioactive solutions businesses. It offers its products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, SlimFast, think!, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and LevlUp brands. The company sells its products through specialty retail, online, gym, and food, drug, mass, and club channels. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education. The company formerly known as Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. and changed its name to Victory Square Technologies Inc. in June 2017. It prefers to take minority investment in the companies. Victory Square Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with an additional office in Lewes, Delaware.

