Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.25

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 124281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

