CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) versus MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Financial Survey

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A N/A N/A CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $5.99 million 64.40 -$6.97 million N/A N/A CURO Group $418.33 million 0.01 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01

This table compares MDB Capital and CURO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MDB Capital and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

CURO Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,515.38%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than MDB Capital.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About CURO Group

(Get Free Report)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.