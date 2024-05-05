Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

CTOS opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

About Custom Truck One Source

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.