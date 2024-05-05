CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.37% from the company’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $227.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.27. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $125.15 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.19 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

