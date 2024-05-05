DA Davidson Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $6.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 187.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. WW International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

