Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Datadog Price Performance
Datadog stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.31.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
