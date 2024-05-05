Datadog (DDOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.31.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

