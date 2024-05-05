Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) vs. BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Head to Head Survey

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Denny’s and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Denny’s
|$456.43 million
|0.92
|$19.94 million
|$0.43
|18.81
|BAB
|$3.51 million
|1.60
|$470,000.00
|$0.07
|11.03
Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Denny’s and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Denny’s
|5.27%
|-63.27%
|6.66%
|BAB
|14.78%
|17.10%
|12.09%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
85.1% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Denny’s and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Denny’s
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.50
|BAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Denny’s presently has a consensus price target of $11.42, indicating a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than BAB.
Summary
Denny’s beats BAB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
About BAB
BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.