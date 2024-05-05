Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) vs. BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Head to Head Survey

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denny’s and BAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $456.43 million 0.92 $19.94 million $0.43 18.81 BAB $3.51 million 1.60 $470,000.00 $0.07 11.03

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Denny’s has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Denny’s and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 5.27% -63.27% 6.66% BAB 14.78% 17.10% 12.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Denny’s and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denny’s presently has a consensus price target of $11.42, indicating a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than BAB.

Summary

Denny’s beats BAB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

