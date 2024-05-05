Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.99

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 39024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen acquired 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,481,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,785,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $21,074,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,189,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 463,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

