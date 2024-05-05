Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $147.00 at UBS Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,372,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

