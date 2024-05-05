Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,423,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,914 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

