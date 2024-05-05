Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $36.45

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $38.75. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 24,805,150 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $5,066,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

