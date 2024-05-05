Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $9.81

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.81, but opened at $9.45. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 13,335,024 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $58,128,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 42,942.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 258,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 239,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 190,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,137,000.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
