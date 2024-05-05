Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $52.00 at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

