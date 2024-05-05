Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.