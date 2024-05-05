Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY24 guidance at $5.40-5.70 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM opened at $90.95 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DORM. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

