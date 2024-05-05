Douglas J. Herrington Sells 3,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.