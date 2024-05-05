Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $264,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $660,480.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

