Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.67 ($1.97).

Shares of DWL stock opened at GBX 80.25 ($1.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.57. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of GBX 74.45 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.92.

In other news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 167,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £135,414.99 ($170,097.97). In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 167,179 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($170,097.97). Also, insider Shali Vasudeva bought 24,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($24,941.97). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

