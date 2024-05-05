DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

