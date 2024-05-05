DZ Bank Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $108.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

