Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 8,422 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %
JPM stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
