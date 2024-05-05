Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 8,422 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

JPM stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.