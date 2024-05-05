ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.34.

TSE ECN opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.26.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 400,100 shares of company stock worth $721,019. 18.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

