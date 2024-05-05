Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7999 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 37.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,086,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $131,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

