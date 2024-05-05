Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

