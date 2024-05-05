Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) received a C$30.00 price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.90.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.