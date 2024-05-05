Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $164.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

EL stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

