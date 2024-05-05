Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

