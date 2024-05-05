F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,008.00

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,008 ($12.66) and last traded at GBX 1,008 ($12.66), with a volume of 391364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994 ($12.49).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,550.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 985.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 948.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,153.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

About F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.35) per share, for a total transaction of £992.83 ($1,247.12). Insiders have acquired 203 shares of company stock valued at $200,083 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

