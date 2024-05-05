Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

