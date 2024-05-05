Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Trading Up 3.8%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.12 and last traded at 1.09. Approximately 199,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 102,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.05.

Fireweed Metals Stock Up 17.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.11.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter.

In other Fireweed Metals news, Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total value of 45,546.40. In other Fireweed Metals news, Director Peter Timothy Hemstead sold 39,400 shares of Fireweed Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.16, for a total transaction of 45,546.40. Also, Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total value of 47,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

