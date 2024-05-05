Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Trading Up 3.8%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.12 and last traded at 1.09. Approximately 199,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 102,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.05.
Fireweed Metals Stock Up 17.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.11.
Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Fireweed Metals
Fireweed Metals Company Profile
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
