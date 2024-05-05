First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.92

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 10048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

