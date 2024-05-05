First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.75

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.75 and last traded at $102.36, with a volume of 6427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,957,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

