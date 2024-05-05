Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up to $56.73

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.73, but opened at $60.76. Five9 shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 866,581 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Five9 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

