Flaharty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

NYSE:JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $547.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

